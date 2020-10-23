Hauptstraße 26
Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: Hyundai i30 N as a deep airride show car on Cor.Speed Kharma
The Kharma alloy wheels, which were launched at the last turn of the year and have an unusual design, show asymmetrically designed spokes looking like milled. Thanks to the flow-forming process, the weight of the wheels, which are available in concave or deep concave versions, depending on the width, starts at 10.2 kilograms. On the i30 N show here, they are installed in 8.5x19 inches with 235/35R19 tires. The finish in high-gloss bronze brushed is a great contrast to the car wrapping in green with black accents, which - like various interior refinements - was personally implemented by the owner.
Other modifications with regard to the turbo engine under the hood include a Wagner Tuning intercooler and a new flexible pipe. The latter, as well as the exhaust system, which is now equipped with a flap control from Peecar (Instagram: Peecar16), comes from Gruppenzwang. The significant lowering is due to a Bilstein air suspension with Air Lift Performance control for individual height adjustment, which was installed by null-bar. Last but not least, the i30 N also has an Ingo Noak body kit.
Thanks to Miquel (Instagram: hyundai_i30n_performance) for providing the pictures.
Breathtaking videos and pictures from Cor.Speed are available on the YouTube channel "Corspeed Sports Wheels" and interactively on the Instagram profile "corspeed.sports.wheels" or the Facebook page "Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels". The light alloy wheels from the extensive Cor.Speed rim range are available in car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, like all facts and price and delivery information, they are available directly from:
