Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: 21-inch Deville wheels on the Ingolstadt sports coupé RS 5 (B9)

Neckartenzlingen
If you are looking for a brand new, prestigious mid-range coupé of German origin with plenty of power, you currently have two options after the (temporary) discontinuation of the AMG C 63: the still quite new BMW M4 or the proven Audi RS 5. The vehicle presented here is obviously a copy of the latter. It was equipped with a set of high-quality alloy wheels from Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels.

In this case, the specialists from wheels4you in Hildesheim were responsible for the installation. They act as a JMS and thus also Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​base and offer special entries on request. They put the A5 top model on a set of Deville wheels: These have a gunmetal matt finish and measure 10.5x21 inches ET25 all around.  The associated tires have the dimensions 295/25ZR21.

While the chassis remained in the standard condition in this case, wheels4you and JMS offer vehicle parts on request with coilover springs or complete coilover suspensions to give the RS 5 an even more crouched appearance and optimized driving behavior. Sports exhaust systems and performance upgrades are also available if required.

