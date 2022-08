Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe: 21-inch Deville wheels on the Ingolstadt sports coupé RS 5 (B9)

If you are looking for a brand new, prestigious mid-range coupé of German origin with plenty of power, you currently have two options after the (temporary) discontinuation of the AMG C 63: the still quite new BMW M4 or the proven Audi RS 5. The vehicle presented here is obviously a copy of the latter. It was equipped with a set of high-quality alloy wheels from Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels.In this case, the specialists from wheels4you in Hildesheim were responsible for the installation. They act as a JMS and thus also Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​base and offer special entries on request. They put the A5 top model on a set of Deville wheels: These have a gunmetal matt finish and measure 10.5x21 inches ET25 all around. The associated tires have the dimensions 295/25ZR21.While the chassis remained in the standard condition in this case, wheels4you and JMS offer vehicle parts on request with coilover springs or complete coilover suspensions to give the RS 5 an even more crouched appearance and optimized driving behavior. Sports exhaust systems and performance upgrades are also available if required.Further information at:An der Scharlake 34a31135 HildesheimTel.: 05121 / 208 064 8Fax: 05121 / 208 064 9Email: wheels-4you@web.de Stunning videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channels, or interactively on the barracuda.wheels and corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profiles. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​wheel ranges in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:Schulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de