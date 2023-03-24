Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 940134

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Colorful pocket rocket: MINI John Cooper Works on Barracuda Shoxx wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
Even more than “real” BMWs, models from the Group brand MINI stand for automotive individuality: the cult brand with British roots offers a wide range of styling and customization options ex works. The MINI John Cooper Works shown here was modified far beyond the OEM options by JMS Fahrzeugteile on behalf of its owner, so that the R56 is now an absolute eye-catcher.

As the John Cooper Works top model, the MINI was already a real pocket rocket when it left the factory. Nevertheless, the tuners did a good job here: After installing a more efficient intercooler and a sports downpipe and subsequent software optimization, the 1.6-liter turbo engine now sends a full 240 hp to the front wheels instead of the standard 211.

Colorful contrasts are created by the full vehicle foil in Matt Yellow Flash, in which individual honeycomb foils create a 3D effect with the Barracuda Shoxx rims, which are specially painted in a red/black combination. The sporty double-spoke wheels measuring 8x18 inches were covered with Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 rubber in 215/35R18. The wheel/tire combinations are fixed to the extensively adjustable spring struts of an ST XTA coilover kit, which finally gives the MINI JCW that much-cited go-kart feeling. In the cockpit of the pocket rocket there are Recaro sports seats, a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel with a 12 o'clock marking and various real carbon applications.

The high-quality JMS products are available from car dealerships, well-stocked specialist shops or directly from JMS Fahrzeugteile (www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de). All other facts as well as price and delivery information on the entire JMS vehicle parts range are available from:i:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                       
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20                                 
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                           
www.barracuda-europe.de

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

    

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.