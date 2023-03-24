Colorful pocket rocket: MINI John Cooper Works on Barracuda Shoxx wheels

Colorful pocket rocket: MINI John Cooper Works on Barracuda Shoxx wheelsNeckartenzlingen, )
As the John Cooper Works top model, the MINI was already a real pocket rocket when it left the factory. Nevertheless, the tuners did a good job here: After installing a more efficient intercooler and a sports downpipe and subsequent software optimization, the 1.6-liter turbo engine now sends a full 240 hp to the front wheels instead of the standard 211.
Colorful contrasts are created by the full vehicle foil in Matt Yellow Flash, in which individual honeycomb foils create a 3D effect with the Barracuda Shoxx rims, which are specially painted in a red/black combination. The sporty double-spoke wheels measuring 8x18 inches were covered with Hankook Ventus V12 evo2 rubber in 215/35R18. The wheel/tire combinations are fixed to the extensively adjustable spring struts of an ST XTA coilover kit, which finally gives the MINI JCW that much-cited go-kart feeling. In the cockpit of the pocket rocket there are Recaro sports seats, a flat-bottomed leather steering wheel with a 12 o'clock marking and various real carbon applications.
