Chic shoes on the compact class bestseller: Golf 7 on Shoxx rims

The VW Golf is and remains the compact class model par excellence, which not only enjoys great popularity in its home country of Germany, but also internationally. This example of the Wolfsburg bestseller belongs to an owner from Croatia who wanted an individual touch for his five-door car. Among other things, the VW received a set of high-quality alloy wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.To be more precise, Shoxx wheels now sit on the axles. They are available in sizes from 18 to 20 inches for all standard bolt circles. In this case, they measure 8.5x19 inches, but thanks to their powerful JDM-style design with five double spokes, they look as powerful as 20-inch wheels on the Golf. The mounted tires with the dimensions 225/35R19 attract attention with the white lettering on their flanks. In conjunction with the lowering by around 40 millimeters using Eibach springs, they ensure a crouched racing look. Appropriately, a race track served as the location for the shooting of the TDI Golf, which thanks to the R Line package already had a sporty appearance ex works.The conversion was implemented by the Formula team from Matulji, Croatia, which acts as the official base for Barracuda Racing Wheels.