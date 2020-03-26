Chic shoes for the Audi icon: 18-inch Barracuda rims for the original TT top model

Hauptstraße 26
Chic shoes for the Audi icon: 18-inch Barracuda rims for the original TT top modelWalddorfhäslach, )
The 8x18" Shoxx rims by Barracuda Racing Wheels sit in the wheel cases and come with a matte bronze finish and 225/40R18 tires. At the front and at the back, as per certification requirements, they are used in combination with 10 mm Barracuda spacers. In spite of their relatively small size, the Shoxx have an astonishingly pronounced concavity. Yet, at the same time, ample brake clearance was ensured during development of the wheel.
To complement the set of rims, the Audi was also given a KW Variant 1 coilover suspension, which lowers the vehicle by 45 mm at the front and 40 mm at the rear. As optional extras, the extensive JMS portfolio also includes various other upgrades for the TT 8N, such as aerodynamic components, exhaust systems, performance enhancements and seats.
