Blue Inferno: Ford Mustang GT Coupé on 20-inch Barracuda Inferno wheels

The Ford Mustang is no longer really rare in Europe since the official market launch on the local continent in 2015. This applies at least to the sixth model generation that was introduced at the time. If you want to own a more unusual version of the pony, you should grab one of the predecessors that only came to us as a grey import. This step was also taken by Florian, the owner of the Mustang GT of the S197 series from 2010 presented on these pages, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank him for making the photo shoot possible.The muscle car driver from the Swabian Alb implemented the additional modifications to further increase the individuality himself. A set of high-quality rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels also found its way onto the US coupe. The choice fell on the Inferno with the dimensions 8.5x20 inches, which has been tried and tested for many years. Finished in classic Higloss Silver, the Y-spoke wheels provide a stark contrast to the V8 Mustang's Grabber Blue paint finish. The mounted tires measure 245/35ZR20.The uncompromising lowering of the coupé undoubtedly makes a further decisive contribution to the spectacular appearance. This is of course brought about with the help of a height-adjustable air suspension, more precisely a system from Air Lift Performance. And the body is also noticeably modified. Florian installed a bonnet and a spoiler lip from Cervini at the front. There is also a radiator grille with fine transverse ribs between the headlights, which does not require a Mustang logo or additional lights. The rear is enhanced by a duck-tail spoiler and a diffuser in the style of the Shelby GT500 or Boss 302. Between the axles, Roush side skirts complete the design upgrade.Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de