Black & White: Kia Proceed on Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
The specialists at HS Motorsport, based in Eching near Munich, are responsible for the modifications. They installed the Voltec T6 wheels in the 8x19-inch size on the axles of the stylish shooting brake from Korea. The mounted Hankook tires measure 225/35R19. The additional lowering of 40mm at the front and 35mm at the rear was achieved with the help of an ST XA coilover suspension.
The Voltec T6 wheels, with their Matt Black Puresports finish and white trimline, perfectly match the black-and-white two-tone styling of the Kia, which is further complemented by various other tuning details such as an EZ-Lip under the front bumper and a diffuser extension at the rear.
