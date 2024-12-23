Kontakt
Black & White: Kia Proceed on Barracuda Voltec T6 wheels

Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe

(Neckartenzlingen, )
As the saying goes: 'If you don't keep up with the times, you go with the times'. And this is certainly true. So Barracuda Racing Wheels regularly introduces new lightweight alloy wheels, typically produced using the weight-optimizing Flow Forming process. But in addition, the range also offers a variety of successful wheel designs that have been on the market for many years and have become true classics. This is the case with the Voltec T6. As shown on the Kia Proceed here, it proves that, as a timeless evergreen, it suits modern cars perfectly.

The specialists at HS Motorsport, based in Eching near Munich, are responsible for the modifications. They installed the Voltec T6 wheels in the 8x19-inch size on the axles of the stylish shooting brake from Korea. The mounted Hankook tires measure 225/35R19. The additional lowering of 40mm at the front and 35mm at the rear was achieved with the help of an ST XA coilover suspension.

The Voltec T6 wheels, with their Matt Black Puresports finish and white trimline, perfectly match the black-and-white two-tone styling of the Kia, which is further complemented by various other tuning details such as an EZ-Lip under the front bumper and a diffuser extension at the rear.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the "Barracuda Racing Wheels" YouTube channel or interactively on the Instagram profile "barracuda.wheels." The lightweight alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda wheel range are available at car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialty retailers. Alternatively, they can be found along with all other details, including pricing and delivery information, directly at:

