Black Beauty: Barracuda Razzer on the Audi A6 Avant 50 TDI (C8)

In the past, cars were usually extensively refined with chrome-silver bumpers that shone in the sun or other trim. Nowadays, especially over the last few years, buyers' preferences have changed. They often largely or completely do without silver elements in their cars. Instead, black is now the measure of all things here – black stands for coolness, sportiness, style etc. Many manufacturers now even offer a corresponding look as a factory look. The driver of the Audi A6 Avant 50 TDI of the current C8 generation shown here also chose this look for his station wagon.



The car also subsequently received some individualizing upgrades, such as a set of high-quality wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels. The car is standing on a set of the new Razzer wheels from Barracuda's Ultralight Series, which are manufactured using the weight-saving Flow Forged process. The design-protected Y-spoke wheel measures 9.5x22 inch and has 265/30R22 Hankook tires all around. With their Black Milled finish, black with milled spoke edges, they match the Audi's dark appearance perfectly.



In order to achieve a suitable lowering, a KW Variant 3 coilover kit was also installed. Last but not least, the modified radiator grille and an “Exclusive Line”-front spoiler lip add further visual accents. The latter comes from the range of specialists at JMS Fahrzeugteile. As is well known, with the exception of Switzerland, they have also taken over the worldwide distribution of the Barracuda wheels.



Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.

