JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Barracuda meets Procars.tuning Swiss: Lamborghini Huracán on Dragoon wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
If you want to drive an absolutely sensational mid-engine sports car, you can't go wrong with the Lamborghini Huracán. With its sharply drawn and wedge-shaped design, the Italian fighting bull has absolute eye-catching qualities even in the standard version. This is all the more true, of course, when the LP610-4, which is powered by a free-breathing 5.2-liter V10 with 610 hp and 560 Nm, is equipped with a high-quality set of rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels.

Exactly this modification was made by the Swiss specialists from Procars.tuning, based in Lodrino in Ticino, on the example presented here. They put the Huracán on the trendy Dragoon rims from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to the production using the flow forged process, these are particularly lightweight. The associated unsprung mass is known to have a positive effect on driving dynamics - particularly important in a sports car! The dimensions of the wheels in Higloss Bronze finish are 9x20 inches ET40 on the front axle and 10.5x20 inches ET25 on the rear axle. Unfortunately, there are no parts certificates for this application, so it is not intended for Germany, but only for export. The additional lowering of the vehicle is accomplished by KW coil springs.

Further insights into the world and work of the Procars.tuning team can be found on the Instagram page of the same name. The owner of the Lamborghini is also represented there: under the name "kappabii".

Further information at:

aerotechnik Fahrzeugteile AG
Hofwiesenstr. 17
CH-8260 Stein am Rhein
Tel.: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55
Fax: +41 (0) 52 / 742 00 55
Email: info@aerotechnik.ch
www.aerotechnik.ch

Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH                                                 
Schulstr. 28                                                                        
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                                
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                             
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20                                           
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                                     
www.barracuda-europe.de                                                

                    

