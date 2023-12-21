Barracuda meets OctaneFactory: MINI Coupé tracktool on Barracuda Summa

Even in factory condition, MINIs have a reputation for driving like go-karts. This particularly applies to the older models. They therefore offer – especially in the form of the John Cooper Works (JCW) – an excellent basis for building first-class track tools. The OctaneFactory team, which specializes in MINI conversions and optimizations, was also of this opinion. They equipped their motorsport MINI Coupé base presented here with, among other things, a set of high-quality and lightweight Barracuda Racing Wheels.Low unsprung and rotating masses are important aspects for convincing performance on the racetrack. The choice therefore fell on Barracuda Summa wheels produced using the flow forged process. In the selected dimensions of 7x18 inches, they only weigh 7.2 kilograms! They are covered with Kumho Semslicks in 215/40R17. ap Racing brakes ensure good deceleration values. An Öhlins Road & Track coilover suspension with adjustable strut mounts optimizes driving dynamics in conjunction with a Wavetrac limited-slip differential.The 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with 211 hp ex works received an extensive overhaul, of which the closed deck conversion was just the beginning. There was also an upgraded turbocharger including a large intercooler, forged pistons on titanium connecting rods and optimized valves and springs. Exhaust gas is discharged through motorsport manifolds, HJS catalytic converters and an Akrapovič exhaust system connected to them. The bottom line is 300 hp and more than 400 Nm. The six-speed manual transmission is combined with a two-disc clutch.As befits a true tracktool, the coupé also received relevant cockpit upgrades. The transmission is operated via a CAE ultrashifter. The occupants strap themselves into Recaro Pole Position seats using Schroth six-point belts. Behind them, a Heigo roll bar provides additional safety. The rim of the steering wheel is covered with a mixture of leather and Alcantara and is flattened at the bottom as well as at the top. To further reduce weight, the body is equipped with a GRP bonnet with quick-release fasteners, which surrounds headlights with LED daytime running lights. The effect wrapping, which shimmers between shades of green, blue and violet depending on the incidence of light, completes the individual styling. The roof, which is usually a contrasting color on MINI, as well as the mirrors, is finished in a dark green shade of gold.Further information at::OctaneFactoryOffice:Mausegatt 73D-45663 RecklinghausenWorkshop:Auf der Holln 47D-44894 BochumTel.: +49 (0) 23 61 / 95 00 147Email: info@octanefactory.deBreathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de