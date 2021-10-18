Barracuda meets MB Customs: Dragoon on the big AMG station wagon

612 PS and 850 Nm: numbers that would have been assigned to the super sports car class a few years ago. But in 2021 there is so much power in standard station wagons - at least if they have the AMG abbreviation. In the specific case, they belong to an E 63 S 4MATIC+ T model, which has now been equipped with a set of stylish light alloy wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.The modification was done by the tuning specialists from MB Custom from Heddesheim near Mannheim and Heidelberg. The team acts as a Barracuda base in the Rhine-Neckar region. It installed the new Barracuda Dragoon wheels in high-gloss black on the axles of the white T model, which really looks great on the AMG. The Dragoon is characterized by seven Y double spokes, but reinterprets this traditional rim design with its asymmetrical rotational dynamics. The concavity, which is particularly pronounced in the 10x20 inch (ET 20/40) dimension installed on the AMG E 63 S, has a powerful effect and the three-dimensional contouring of the pairs of spokes that extend into the rim edge and their fine openings are even reminiscent of the typical millings of forged wheels.The Barracuda wheels on the power all-wheel drive are covered with tires of sizes 265/35R20 and 295/30R20. The combinations fit under the AMG body without reworking and were approved by MB Customs via a special registration.Further information at:Marc BreitwieserMB CustomSiemensstraße 3D-68542 HeddesheimTel.: +49 (0) 170 / 9908064Email: info@mb-custom.deBreathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim program are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist dealers. Alternatively, they are available as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 26D-72141 WalddorfhäslachTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de