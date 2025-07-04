Barracuda meets Koch Racing: Dragoon on the Kia Proceed GT
The team at Koch Racing, based in Eschweiler, fitted the Proceed with a set of Dragoon wheels from Barracuda’s Ultralight Series. These wheels stand out not only for their asymmetric design but also for their exceptionally lightweight construction, thanks to the Flow Forged manufacturing process. They measure 8.5x19 inches all around and are wrapped in 225/35R19 tires. While this particular set features a gloss black finish, the Dragoon wheels are also available in bronze and silver. Additionally, a custom-colored RAL trimline can be added to the undercut of the wheel upon request.
To ensure the new wheels sit perfectly within the wheel arches, Eibach springs were installed, lowering the body by 35 millimeters.
Koch Racing further enhanced the Proceed GT’s exterior with a Giacuzzo body kit, which includes a front spoiler lip, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a roof spoiler.
