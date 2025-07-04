Kontakt
Barracuda meets Koch Racing: Dragoon on the Kia Proceed GT

Kia has long since shed its conservative image from its early days in Europe and has established itself as a successful global player. A key factor in this transformation has been the increasingly appealing designs of its cars. One of Kia’s current highlights is the Proceed, a dynamic and stylish shooting brake. The model shown here is the already sporty GT version, which has been further refined with Barracuda Racing Wheels and additional upgrades.

The team at Koch Racing, based in Eschweiler, fitted the Proceed with a set of Dragoon wheels from Barracuda’s Ultralight Series. These wheels stand out not only for their asymmetric design but also for their exceptionally lightweight construction, thanks to the Flow Forged manufacturing process. They measure 8.5x19 inches all around and are wrapped in 225/35R19 tires. While this particular set features a gloss black finish, the Dragoon wheels are also available in bronze and silver. Additionally, a custom-colored RAL trimline can be added to the undercut of the wheel upon request.

To ensure the new wheels sit perfectly within the wheel arches, Eibach springs were installed, lowering the body by 35 millimeters.

Koch Racing further enhanced the Proceed GT’s exterior with a Giacuzzo body kit, which includes a front spoiler lip, side skirts, a rear diffuser, and a roof spoiler.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

