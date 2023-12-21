Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 971838

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Barracuda meets Giacuzzo: Kia Ceed GT „Pink Lady“ on Project 3.0 wheels

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
For several years now, Korean car manufacturers have successfully established themselves as serious competitors to the established European brands. This is particularly true thanks to good quality and emotional top models in the compact class. The Hyundai i30 N is certainly worth mentioning here. But its sister model, the Kia Ceed GT, also impresses despite its lower performance. With its sporty styling, the Ceed GT offers itself as a basis for building a chic tuning highlight. This is underlined by the example presented here, upgraded with, among other things, a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The car sits on Project 3.0 rims from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to the production using the flow forged process, they are very lightweight. The eye-catcher of the black, 8.5x19-inch Y-spoke wheels are the milled edges. The tires measure 225/35R19, and the appropriate lowering is thanks to Eibach springs. The fact that the Ceed GT appears significantly more dynamic than the series model is also due to the complete body kit from the Kia specialists Giacuzzo. It includes a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser and a roof spoiler. Like the rims and other details, all components of the kit stand out in black from the body. This received an eye-catching full wrap, which is obviously the reason for the car's nickname: “Pink Lady”.

Last but not least, the Ceed GT should also have an even more distinctive and louder sound in keeping with its sporty character. This was accomplished using a high-quality flap exhaust system. It is of course equipped with proper TÜV approval for public road traffic.

Further information at:

Giacuzzo GmbH Fahrzeugdesign
Holzener Dorfstr. 3
D-58708 Menden
Tel.: +49 (0) 23 73 / 17 90 60
Fax: +49 (0) 23 73 / 17 90 657
Email: info@giacuzzo.com
www.giacuzzo.com

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de

 

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.