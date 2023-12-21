Barracuda meets Giacuzzo: Kia Ceed GT „Pink Lady“ on Project 3.0 wheels

For several years now, Korean car manufacturers have successfully established themselves as serious competitors to the established European brands. This is particularly true thanks to good quality and emotional top models in the compact class. The Hyundai i30 N is certainly worth mentioning here. But its sister model, the Kia Ceed GT, also impresses despite its lower performance. With its sporty styling, the Ceed GT offers itself as a basis for building a chic tuning highlight. This is underlined by the example presented here, upgraded with, among other things, a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.The car sits on Project 3.0 rims from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to the production using the flow forged process, they are very lightweight. The eye-catcher of the black, 8.5x19-inch Y-spoke wheels are the milled edges. The tires measure 225/35R19, and the appropriate lowering is thanks to Eibach springs. The fact that the Ceed GT appears significantly more dynamic than the series model is also due to the complete body kit from the Kia specialists Giacuzzo. It includes a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser and a roof spoiler. Like the rims and other details, all components of the kit stand out in black from the body. This received an eye-catching full wrap, which is obviously the reason for the car's nickname: “Pink Lady”.Last but not least, the Ceed GT should also have an even more distinctive and louder sound in keeping with its sporty character. This was accomplished using a high-quality flap exhaust system. It is of course equipped with proper TÜV approval for public road traffic.Further information at:Giacuzzo GmbH FahrzeugdesignHolzener Dorfstr. 3D-58708 MendenTel.: +49 (0) 23 73 / 17 90 60Fax: +49 (0) 23 73 / 17 90 657Email: info@giacuzzo.comBreathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de