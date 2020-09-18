Hauptstraße 26
Barracuda classic Karizzma on the Munich Power Cabriolet BMW F82 M4
The Barracuda cooperation partners from cardiologie Tuning from Bergisch Gladbach installed the Barracuda Karizzma rims in 9x20 inch ET27 and 10.5x20 inch ET35 with 265/30 and 285/30 tires in the wheel arches. With their matt black finish called “PureSports” they go perfectly with the paintwork of the body. The same applies to the tailpipes of the exhaust system, which are also colored accordingly.
A further optimization of the dynamic appearance of the M4 is the lowering by means of Eibach sport springs. And last but not least, the twin-turbo in-line six-cylinder, which is already powerful ex works, now generates not only up to 520 PS and 680 Nm thanks to a stage 1 software optimization, but thanks to the lifting of the Vmax limit it even reaches more than 300 km/h.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel "Barracuda Racing Wheels" or interactively on the Instagram profile "barracuda.wheels".
