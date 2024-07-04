Kontakt
JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Barracuda Razzer and tuning upgrades for the BMW M240i Coupé

By their very nature, compact coupes offer the best conditions to deliver perfect agility and plenty of driving fun. This is undoubtedly best demonstrated by the BMW 2 Series of the first model generation, the F22, even more so when it comes to the second most powerful, particularly sporty variant, the M240i. Of course, thanks to its turbocharged three-liter in-line six-cylinder engine with 335 hp, the two-door car offers even mor potential for optimization both technically and visually. The owners often make extensive use of this. This is also what happened with the example presented here. Among other things, it was equipped with a high-quality set of wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.

More specifically, the choice fell on the quite new Razzer styling in the Black milled finish. The wheels come from Barracuda's Ultralight Series and are therefore manufactured using the weight-saving Flow Forged process. The powerfully designed, black Y-spokes are characterized by striking openings and edges milled using a patented process. The dimensions for the F22 are 8.5x19 inches all around. Nevertheless, the tires at the front and rear are different, measuring 225/35R19 at the front and 245/30R19 at the rear.

The lowering turns out to be the perfect complement to the sportier and more individual look. This is thanks to an ST XA coilover suspension, which of course also benefits the driving dynamics. Rounding off visual accents are a front lip and a rear spoiler – each made of carbon and from the M Performance Parts range.

Last but not least, the M240i can boast even more unabashedly about the power of its six-cylinder engine. This is due to a high-quality Eisenmann exhaust system. It connects to the motor via HJS downpipes.

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich.
