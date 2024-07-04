Barracuda Razzer and tuning upgrades for the BMW M240i Coupé
More specifically, the choice fell on the quite new Razzer styling in the Black milled finish. The wheels come from Barracuda's Ultralight Series and are therefore manufactured using the weight-saving Flow Forged process. The powerfully designed, black Y-spokes are characterized by striking openings and edges milled using a patented process. The dimensions for the F22 are 8.5x19 inches all around. Nevertheless, the tires at the front and rear are different, measuring 225/35R19 at the front and 245/30R19 at the rear.
The lowering turns out to be the perfect complement to the sportier and more individual look. This is thanks to an ST XA coilover suspension, which of course also benefits the driving dynamics. Rounding off visual accents are a front lip and a rear spoiler – each made of carbon and from the M Performance Parts range.
Last but not least, the M240i can boast even more unabashedly about the power of its six-cylinder engine. This is due to a high-quality Eisenmann exhaust system. It connects to the motor via HJS downpipes.
All further facts as well as price and delivery information about the entire JMS Fahrzeugteile range can be found directly at:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84 0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.jms-fahrzeugteile.de