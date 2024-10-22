Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe

You can't really say that the Audi RS 6 Avant of the current generation C8 would appear visually too reserved. With the independent front including a large cooling vent and sharply cut headlights, which it shares with its brother RS 7, as well as the wide rear, it is a real eye-catcher even in production form. But the fact that it can still be more spectacular and unique is proven by the example presented here, which, among other things, sits on a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.The Razzer rims measuring 10.5x22 inches sit all around the large wheel arches. As members of the Ultralight Series, they are particularly lightweight thanks to production using the Flow Forged process. With their Black Milled finish, they are basically black with milled and therefore shiny silver spoke edges, creating a two-tone look. Further fine details include openings in the Y spokes. The Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tires measure 285/30ZR22. To ensure perfect alignment of these combinations under the fenders, H&R lowering springs came on board. They lower the body by around 30 millimeters.Its complete wrapping also makes an essential contribution to the RS 6's outstanding eye-catching factor. Thanks to a flip-flop effect, depending on the light, it shimmers in all tones of the color spectrum from blue and violet to orange and yellow. Appropriately, the Audi's successful Instagram page is called @rs6spectrum. Anyone who wants to see the Avant live in person has the chance to do so at the Essen Motor Show starting at the end of November. It will be exhibited there in Hall 4 at the joint stand 4A23 of the Care Performance Autopflegezentrum Dortmund and ConGoo Distribution GmbH.Finally, a big thank you goes to the cooperation partners @tatsch.media (airfield pictures) and @shn.visuals (other pictures) for taking and providing the photos!Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de