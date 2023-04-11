Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Ultralight Project 2.0 wheels in custom finish for the Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang is a vehicle that - at least in Germany - is only relatively rarely found in complete series condition. The majority of owners are simply die-hard US car fans and passionate petrolheads who want to express their love for automobiles by customizing their darling. A set of new wheels, mostly in connection with a lowering, is therefore usually the minimum program. The example presented here was equipped with a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.The Mustang GT Coupé of the LAE or S550 model generation that is about to be replaced, powered by the popular 5.0-liter Coyote V8, stands on a set of Project 2.0 rims from Barracuda's Ultralight Series. Thanks to production using the weight-saving Flow Forged process, the wheels only weigh around 12 kilograms despite their ample dimensions of 9x21 inches on the front axle and 10.5x21 inches on the rear axle. The fitted Falken tires measure 255/30ZR21 and 285/30ZR21. The finish is also a real rarity: it is the special color Flash Gold, which was realized on the basis of the standard variant Higloss Black Brushed.Of course, the team from JMS Fahrzeugteile, which, with the exception of Switzerland, has taken on the worldwide sales of Barracuda wheels and is responsible for the conversion of the Mustang, also made sure that the muscle car was lowered as mentioned at the beginning: A set of Eibach lowering springs ensures that that the Mustang is now about 35 millimeters closer to the asphalt.The eight-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with 450 hp and 529 Nm ex works remained unchanged in this case. However, JMS offers customers who want more power exactly the right solution: With the compressor kit from Schropp, including a parts certificate, the performance increases to around 700 hp, for example!Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de