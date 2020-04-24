Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: RS 3 meets Project 3.0 - compact sports sedan on light Barracuda wheels

Hauptstraße 26
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: RS 3 meets Project 3.0 - compact sports sedan on light Barracuda wheelsWalddorfhäslach, )
The sporty specimen from Ingolstadt shown here sits on a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels that match it perfectly. They are Project 3.0, which are feather-light thanks to the modern flow-forming manufacturing method. With their Y-spokes in a black milled finish with milled spoke contours, they are a real eye-catcher and look bigger than they actually are – measuring just 8.5x19" at the front and rear. This size means that the series tires in the dimensions 255/30R19 at the front and 235/35R19 at the back can still be used.
Project 3.0 fit easily over the brakes of the RS 3 – both the standard steel variant and the optional carbon-ceramic version. Not only that – registration is also simple thanks to the parts certificate. To cap it all off, the Audi was also given KW Variant 3 coilover suspension, lowering the chassis, streamlining its appearance, and improving driving dynamics even more.
A special thanks goes to Aerotechnik AG, based in Stein am Rhein, also the headquarters of Barracuda Racing Wheels, for producing the images.
