Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: RS 3 meets Project 3.0 - compact sports sedan on light Barracuda wheels

Germans tend to prefer station wagons or SUVs, but the sedan is making a bit of a comeback – especially in the compact class – with a fresh rejuvenated image: Audi played a pioneering role in this with the A3 notchback, Mercedes upped the ante with the A-Class sedan, and BMW jumped on the bandwagon with the new 2nd Gran Coupé. Of course, high-performance versions of these models are also available, with the Audi RS 3 stealing the crown.



The sporty specimen from Ingolstadt shown here sits on a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels that match it perfectly. They are Project 3.0, which are feather-light thanks to the modern flow-forming manufacturing method. With their Y-spokes in a black milled finish with milled spoke contours, they are a real eye-catcher and look bigger than they actually are – measuring just 8.5x19" at the front and rear. This size means that the series tires in the dimensions 255/30R19 at the front and 235/35R19 at the back can still be used.



Project 3.0 fit easily over the brakes of the RS 3 – both the standard steel variant and the optional carbon-ceramic version. Not only that – registration is also simple thanks to the parts certificate. To cap it all off, the Audi was also given KW Variant 3 coilover suspension, lowering the chassis, streamlining its appearance, and improving driving dynamics even more.

A special thanks goes to Aerotechnik AG, based in Stein am Rhein, also the headquarters of Barracuda Racing Wheels, for producing the images.



