Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Project Car of the Barracuda base in the Czech Republic - Dragoon on the BMW 3 Series G20
On the axles of the Munich sedan, which thanks to the M Sport equipment line comes with a very dynamic style ex works, are the new Barracuda Dragoon wheels, which are very light thanks to production using the weight-reducing flow forming process. They have the dimensions 8.5x20 inches at the front and 10x20 inches on the rear axle and have a striking high-gloss bronze finish. They are covered with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in 235/35R20 and 265/30R20.
A supplementary lowering of the body for the purpose of an even sportier appearance should of course not be missing at this point: In this case, it is due to an Eibach Pro lowering kit, with a suitable Anti Roll Kit from the same company additionally optimizing the driving dynamics. Another contribution to the fact that the BMW is a real eye-catcher, last but not least, of course, makes its eye-catching wrapping in red, blue, white and gray with large BSR and some other lettering.
More information at:
BSR Česká republika a Slovensko
Beranových 65, 199 00
Praha 9, Czech Republic
Tel.: +420 605 700 055
Email: mh@bsrczech.cz
www.bsrczech.cz
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim program are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information directly from:
