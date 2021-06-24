Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Project Car of the Barracuda base in the Czech Republic - Dragoon on the BMW 3 Series G20

The wheels of the manufacturer Barracuda Racing Wheels have been well known and popular for many years not only in Germany and Switzerland, where they have their actual origin, but are also internationally successful. There is also a base in the Czech Republic with the BSR team that markets the high-quality wheels. With this now presented BMW 330i of the current model generation G20, it put a sensational show car on its large Barracuda wheels.On the axles of the Munich sedan, which thanks to the M Sport equipment line comes with a very dynamic style ex works, are the new Barracuda Dragoon wheels, which are very light thanks to production using the weight-reducing flow forming process. They have the dimensions 8.5x20 inches at the front and 10x20 inches on the rear axle and have a striking high-gloss bronze finish. They are covered with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in 235/35R20 and 265/30R20.A supplementary lowering of the body for the purpose of an even sportier appearance should of course not be missing at this point: In this case, it is due to an Eibach Pro lowering kit, with a suitable Anti Roll Kit from the same company additionally optimizing the driving dynamics. Another contribution to the fact that the BMW is a real eye-catcher, last but not least, of course, makes its eye-catching wrapping in red, blue, white and gray with large BSR and some other lettering.More information at:BSR Česká republika a SlovenskoBeranových 65, 199 00Praha 9, Czech RepublicTel.: +420 605 700 055Email: mh@bsrczech.czBreathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim program are available from car dealerships or from well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHHauptstr. 2672141 WalddorfhäslachGermanyTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de