Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Perfect combination - Project 3.0 wheels on the AMG sports car CLA 45

Hauptstraße 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach, de
http://www.racelook.de
Jochen Schweiker
+49 (7127) 9608411
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Perfect combination - Project 3.0 wheels on the AMG sports car CLA 45Walddorfhäslach, )
The choice fell on the Project 3.0 rim from the Barracuda Ultralight Series, which perfectly matches the black-painted Mercedes with its black finish and the silver-gleaming, milled spoke contours. The Barracuda Racing Bolts in red provide colored accents, which direct the field of vision towards the center of the rim. The dimensions of the rim, which is manufactured in the FlowForming process and therefore only around 10 kilograms heavy, are 8.5x19 inches. In this size, the wheels, which look more like 20 inches thanks to their design, can be combined with the standard tires in 235/35R19 and thus assembled and driven without having to rework the body.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the “Barracuda Racing Wheels” YouTube channel or the “barracuda.wheels” Instagram profile. The lightalloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda range of rims are available at car dealerships as well as well-stocked tire and specialist stores. Alternatively, they – along with all additional facts, including price and delivery information – can be obtained directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
72141 Walddorfhäslach, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de
Instagram: barracuda.wheels
YouTube: Barracuda Racing Wheels
Facebook: Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
