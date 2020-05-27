Pressemitteilung BoxID: 800694 (JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH)
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Perfect combination - Project 3.0 wheels on the AMG sports car CLA 45

increasingly sporty and dynamic - even those, whose essence is practically determined, for example four-door cars or station wagons. Classes such as the four-door coupes and the shooting brakes were created, which are very popular. The Mercedes CLA series offers representatives of both body types mentioned. A specimen of the top model AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake has now been placed on a set of Barracuda Racing Wheels.

The choice fell on the Project 3.0 rim from the Barracuda Ultralight Series, which perfectly matches the black-painted Mercedes with its black finish and the silver-gleaming, milled spoke contours. The Barracuda Racing Bolts in red provide colored accents, which direct the field of vision towards the center of the rim. The dimensions of the rim, which is manufactured in the FlowForming process and therefore only around 10 kilograms heavy, are 8.5x19 inches. In this size, the wheels, which look more like 20 inches thanks to their design, can be combined with the standard tires in 235/35R19 and thus assembled and driven without having to rework the body.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the “Barracuda Racing Wheels” YouTube channel or the “barracuda.wheels” Instagram profile. The lightalloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda range of rims are available at car dealerships as well as well-stocked tire and specialist stores. Alternatively, they – along with all additional facts, including price and delivery information – can be obtained directly from:

