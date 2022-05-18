Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Fahrzeugtechnik EFF meets Barracuda - Audi A3 Cabrio on Dragoon wheels

Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Fahrzeugtechnik EFF meets Barracuda - Audi A3 Cabrio on Dragoon wheelsNeckartenzlingen, )
The open air Ingolstadt compact stands on Dragoon wheels from the Ultralight Series. They are not only particularly light thanks to the production using the flow forming process. The asymmetrical design of the wheels, which are painted in high-gloss black and accentuated with gold hub caps, is also a real eye-catcher. In addition, they are clearly concave in the chosen dimensions of 9x19 inches. The tires measure 235/35R19. An ST X coilover suspension is responsible for the additional lowering of around 45 millimeters at the front and 40 millimeters at the rear.
The conversion of the Audi was done by the Barracuda- and, by the way, Cor.Speed base and showroom Vehicle Technology EFF in Bechhofen. The Middle Franconian specialists are also responsible for the diffuser insert from Rieger Tuning that rounds off the rear. Last but not least, this forms a perfect frame for the two thick oval tailpipes of the installed Friedrich Motorsport exhaust system – one each on the left and right.
