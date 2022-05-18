Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Fahrzeugtechnik EFF meets Barracuda - Audi A3 Cabrio on Dragoon wheels

Winter is over, we are in the middle of spring and soon summer is just around the corner: That also means more sun and higher temperatures, on some days it already feels a lot like summer. Of course, this lifts the spirits and zest for life and, last but not least, invites you to enjoy some fresh air in the convertible. The open Audi A3 8V, for example, is ideally suited for such a project. The Audi presented here has now been refined with a set of high-quality Barracuda rims - that's twice as much fun!The open air Ingolstadt compact stands on Dragoon wheels from the Ultralight Series. They are not only particularly light thanks to the production using the flow forming process. The asymmetrical design of the wheels, which are painted in high-gloss black and accentuated with gold hub caps, is also a real eye-catcher. In addition, they are clearly concave in the chosen dimensions of 9x19 inches. The tires measure 235/35R19. An ST X coilover suspension is responsible for the additional lowering of around 45 millimeters at the front and 40 millimeters at the rear.The conversion of the Audi was done by the Barracuda- and, by the way, Cor.Speed ​​base and showroom Vehicle Technology EFF in Bechhofen. The Middle Franconian specialists are also responsible for the diffuser insert from Rieger Tuning that rounds off the rear. Last but not least, this forms a perfect frame for the two thick oval tailpipes of the installed Friedrich Motorsport exhaust system – one each on the left and right.Further information at:Fahrzeugtechnik EFFKleinried 5D-91572 BechhofenTel.: +49 (0)9822 / 60 45 880Stunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.deInstagram: barracuda.wheelsYoutube: Barracuda Racing WheelsFacebook: Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe