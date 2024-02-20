Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 976802

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 960840
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Dragoon dynamics for the E-Class

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
For decades and across model generations, the Mercedes E-Class has been the absolute reference in comfort for the upper middle class. And since the presentation of the 213 series in 2016, the E-Class has claimed another attribute that was not one of its core competencies until then: dynamism. The sporty character traits of the 213 E-Class are underlined by Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe and JMS Fahrzeugteile of the sedan pictured here.

The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen, who are responsible for selling Barracuda wheels worldwide (with the exception of Switzerland), gave the W 213 a set of Dragoon alloy wheels from the Barracuda Ultralight Series portfolio. With their asymmetrical Y-spoke pairs, these not only look dynamic, but thanks to their weight-optimizing flow forming manufacturing process, they also reduce the unsprung and rotating masses: the noticeable result is more agile and precise driving behavior. The E-Class uses 8.5x20-inch Dragoon rims at the front with Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires in 245/35R20, while the driving forces are provided at the rear by 275/35 tires on extremely concave 10.0x20-inch rims  transmitted. In their Higloss Black finish, the Dragoons fit “seamlessly” into the completely glossy black car body.

JMS lowered the front axle by 35 millimeters and the rear axle by 30 millimeters using a spring set from H&R. In order to ensure the unrestricted functionality of the numerous Mercedes assistance systems, various calibrations of the associated sensors were carried out after the lowering.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”.  The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.  Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                    
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                 
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20                               
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                          
www.barracuda-europe.de                        

                                                          

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2024, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.