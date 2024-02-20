Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Dragoon dynamics for the E-Class
The tuning specialists from Neckartenzlingen, who are responsible for selling Barracuda wheels worldwide (with the exception of Switzerland), gave the W 213 a set of Dragoon alloy wheels from the Barracuda Ultralight Series portfolio. With their asymmetrical Y-spoke pairs, these not only look dynamic, but thanks to their weight-optimizing flow forming manufacturing process, they also reduce the unsprung and rotating masses: the noticeable result is more agile and precise driving behavior. The E-Class uses 8.5x20-inch Dragoon rims at the front with Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires in 245/35R20, while the driving forces are provided at the rear by 275/35 tires on extremely concave 10.0x20-inch rims transmitted. In their Higloss Black finish, the Dragoons fit “seamlessly” into the completely glossy black car body.
JMS lowered the front axle by 35 millimeters and the rear axle by 30 millimeters using a spring set from H&R. In order to ensure the unrestricted functionality of the numerous Mercedes assistance systems, various calibrations of the associated sensors were carried out after the lowering.
Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:
