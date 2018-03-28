Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe: Barracuda Karizzma 9x20 / 10,5x20 Pureports













Barracuda Racing Wheels in cooperation with our model Sabrina Doberstein presents the classic wheel Karizzma in new dimensions in time for the season. From now the rim is also available in the classic cross-spoke design in sizes 9x20 Concav and 10.5x20 deep concav.



Due to the 850kg high load capacity of the 20-inch version, drivers such as a VW T5/6 Mercedes Vito..... now also have the possibility to equip their vehicles with such a sporty wheel. In addition, the wheel was developed with good brake clearance in mind. for bolides.



The 20-inch version is only available in the colour pure sports (black silk matt). Other sizes such as 7.5x17/8x18/9x18/8.5x19/9.5x19 are also available in the colour matt black polished. As usual all Barracuda Racing Wheels are available in all common bolt patterns with Parts reports are available for problem-free acceptance at the test centre.

