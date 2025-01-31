Barracuda Meets Fahrzeugtechnik EFF: Audi A3 8V Cabriolet on Dragoon Wheels
Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe
The conversion was carried out by Fahrzeugtechnik EFF, located in Bechhofen in Middle Franconia. The company is an official Barracuda and JMS Fahrzeugteile partner and installed Barracuda's Dragoon wheels on the Cabriolet. These wheels stand out with their asymmetrical design and extreme concavity. They measure 9x19 inches all around and contrast sharply with the car’s green paint thanks to their gloss black finish. Notable accents include the golden center caps. The tires are sized 235/35R19.
To ensure a perfect wheel alignment under the fenders and enhance driving dynamics, a ST X coilover suspension was added to lower the car. Another eye-catching feature is the rear diffuser insert from Rieger Tuning, rounding out the look. And last but not least, a stainless steel sports exhaust system from Friedrich Motorsport provides a deeper, more powerful sound—one that can really be enjoyed to the fullest when cruising with the top down.
For more information contact:
Fahrzeugtechnik EFF
Kleinried 5
D-91572 Bechhofen
Tel.: +49 (0) 98 22 / 604 58 80
E-Mail: info@fahrzeugtechnik-eff.de
www.reifen-felgen-autohandel.de
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de