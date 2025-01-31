Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1013231

JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH Schulstr. 28 72654 Neckartenzlingen, Deutschland http://www.racelook.de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Jochen Schweiker +49 7127 9608411
Logo der Firma JMS - Fahrzeugteile GmbH

Barracuda Meets Fahrzeugtechnik EFF: Audi A3 8V Cabriolet on Dragoon Wheels

Barracuda Racing Wheels Europe

(lifePR) (Neckartenzlingen, )
We’re deep in winter right now - long nights, cold temperatures, and snow and ice that we have to deal with every now and then. This time of the year can bring you down, but we’re already on the right track: The days are getting longer, and spring and summer are definitely on their way. As soon as March, April, or at the latest May rolls around, the sun will start sending us its warming rays more regularly, and Cabriolet fans will once again eagerly take their open-top cars out of the garage and onto the streets. Just like this Audi A3 from the 8V series, which has been upgraded with a set of premium Barracuda Racing Wheels and other enhancements.

The conversion was carried out by Fahrzeugtechnik EFF, located in Bechhofen in Middle Franconia. The company is an official Barracuda and JMS Fahrzeugteile partner and installed Barracuda's Dragoon wheels on the Cabriolet. These wheels stand out with their asymmetrical design and extreme concavity. They measure 9x19 inches all around and contrast sharply with the car’s green paint thanks to their gloss black finish. Notable accents include the golden center caps. The tires are sized 235/35R19.

To ensure a perfect wheel alignment under the fenders and enhance driving dynamics, a ST X coilover suspension was added to lower the car. Another eye-catching feature is the rear diffuser insert from Rieger Tuning, rounding out the look. And last but not least, a stainless steel sports exhaust system from Friedrich Motorsport provides a deeper, more powerful sound—one that can really be enjoyed to the fullest when cruising with the top down.

For more information contact:

Fahrzeugtechnik EFF
Kleinried 5
D-91572 Bechhofen
Tel.: +49 (0) 98 22 / 604 58 80
E-Mail: info@fahrzeugtechnik-eff.de
www.reifen-felgen-autohandel.de

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels” or the Facebook page “Barracuda Europe Racing Wheels”. The light alloy wheels from the extensive Barracuda rim range are available from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get all the facts and price and delivery information directly from:

JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen                                   
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0                                                               
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de                        
www.barracuda-europe.de      

 

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.