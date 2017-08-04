Teilen
Barracuda Inferno 19 now in black shiney
Walddorfhäslach, (lifePR) - Due to the high demand, the Barracuda Inferno now also ready in black Glossy in the dimension 8,5x19 ET 45 (Audi, MB, VW, Skoda, Seat). The inferno not only impresses with the sportive design, but also with a weight of less than 11 kg and also suitable for the winter due to the special acrylic coating like all other single-color Barracuda Racing Wheels. All other facts as well as price and delivery information for the entire Barracuda Racing Wheels program can be found online with the dealer directory (www.barracuda-europe.de)