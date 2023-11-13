Kontakt
Barracuda Dragoon on the dynamic Ford S-Max

Vans don't have an easy position on the market. SUVs, which are often similarly spacious and at the same time more trendy, have been overtaking practical large-capacity vehicles for years. Although manufacturers such as Volvo and Lexus recently announced the launch of new models, over time numerous series have been discontinued or replaced by SUVs and crossovers. It's actually a shame, as vans don't always have to be plain, sensible cars. Instead, they can also have a dynamic character. Like the Ford S-Max. This is even more true when the car, like this example, is upgraded with a set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels.

A set of Dragoon wheels underlines the appearance of the S-Max, which has a particularly sporty style ex works thanks to the ST Line equipment. The wheels, which are very light thanks to production using the flow forged process, measure 8.5x20 inches all around and have a high-gloss silver finish. The associated tires have dimensions of 245/35 ZR20.

As a perfect complement to a new, large-sized wheel set, it is of course always recommended to reduce the ground clearance. Ultimately, the new combinations should be aligned as harmoniously as possible under the fenders. Of course, this also happened in the case of the Ford. The Cologne van is equipped with H&R lowering springs.

Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers. Alternatively, you can get it, as well as all other facts as well as price and delivery information, directly from:

