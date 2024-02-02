Barracuda Dragoon light alloy wheels on the Lexus RC 200t luxury coupe

The market of sporty, dynamic mid-range coupes in Germany is undoubtedly dominated by domestic models - be it the BMW 4 Series, the Audi A5 or the new Mercedes CLE. It's a shame, because there are definitely chic and interesting alternatives outside of this established trio. For example, the Lexus RC, which is a real exotic car for us. The example of the RC 200t shown here with a four-cylinder turbo engine proves that the Japanese is also ideal for building a stylish tuning vehicle.



The heart of the conversion is undoubtedly the new wheels. The specialists from JMS Fahrzeugteile installed high-quality Dragoon rims from Barracuda Racing Wheels on the axles. No wonder, after all, as is well known, they have taken over worldwide sales for the products from this company (with the exception of Switzerland). The wheels chosen in the “Hyper Silver” finish come from the Ultralight Series and are particularly light thanks to production using the flow forming process. They are installed in the 8.5x20 inch concave version on the front axle and in the 10x20 inch deep concave version at the rear.



The Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 tires fitted are accordingly in sizes 235/35R20 and 265/30R20. As a suitable addition, a KW Variant 3 coilover suspension was also included. It allows the new wheel/tire combination to stand perfectly under the fenders.



In addition to rims and chassis, JMS Fahrzeugteile also offers various other sporty accessories from A to Z upon request. Of course, the team always ensures that the modifications are properly TÜV approved - as is the case with the RC 200t via special registration. And there is also the right solution for those interested who cannot or do not want to come to the Swabian company headquarters for the renovation. JMS maintains a large national and international network of dealers and bases where conversions are also possible.



Breathtaking videos from Barracuda are available on the YouTube channel “Barracuda Racing Wheels” or interactively on the Instagram profile “barracuda.wheels”. The light alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda rim range from car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist retailers.

