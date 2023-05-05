BMW 135i Coupé in cup style with 19-inch Project 2.0

As is well known, BMW has established a compact coupé below the M3 and M4, which quickly became very popular. While the new generation G87 of the M2 is just experiencing its market launch and still has to prove itself, the popularity of the sporty two-door model is based primarily on the predecessor and first M2, the F87. Meanwhile, the foundation was laid by the 1 Series M Coupé, which was only available for a little over a year and was only built 6,331 times. At first glance at the front, one of these specimens seems to be this vehicle refined by JMS Fahrzeugteile.In fact, however, it is a 135i that received the apron in the look of the top model in the course of extensive tuning. A set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels was also installed as part of this. The choice fell on the Project 2.0 rims, which have a straight ten-spoke design and a classic finish in brushed silver. The dimensions are 8.5x19 and 9.5x19 inches, the associated tires measure 225/35ZR19 and 255/30ZR19. As a representative of Barracuda's Ultralight Series, the wheels are manufactured using the modern Flow Forged process and are therefore very lightweight. The perfectly coherent alignment under the fenders is thanks to a lowering of the body by 35 millimeters at the front and 30 millimeters at the rear with the help of Eibach springs.The E82 135i is also visually a real eye-catcher, not only because of its wrapping in the 28 Black design: the front has side flaps from Bauer and a spoiler lip. The latter comes from Rieger Tuning, as does the diffuser insert. The spoiler lip at the rear is from the M Performance Parts portfolio, while the carbon wing that creates a cup motorsport look comes from Carbonwerk. Last but not least, an M Performance exhaust system gives the coupé a much more distinctive engine sound that matches its sporty, dynamic look.If you want to find out more about the individualized BMW 135i and its owner Luca, you should visit his Instagram page: lucaa.fryStunning videos of Barracuda are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels YouTube channel or interactively on the barracuda.wheels Instagram profile. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda wheel range in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH