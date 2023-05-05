BMW 135i Coupé in cup style with 19-inch Project 2.0

BMW 135i Coupé in cup style with 19-inch Project 2.0Neckartenzlingen, )
In fact, however, it is a 135i that received the apron in the look of the top model in the course of extensive tuning. A set of high-quality Barracuda Racing Wheels was also installed as part of this. The choice fell on the Project 2.0 rims, which have a straight ten-spoke design and a classic finish in brushed silver. The dimensions are 8.5x19 and 9.5x19 inches, the associated tires measure 225/35ZR19 and 255/30ZR19. As a representative of Barracuda's Ultralight Series, the wheels are manufactured using the modern Flow Forged process and are therefore very lightweight. The perfectly coherent alignment under the fenders is thanks to a lowering of the body by 35 millimeters at the front and 30 millimeters at the rear with the help of Eibach springs.
The E82 135i is also visually a real eye-catcher, not only because of its wrapping in the 28 Black design: the front has side flaps from Bauer and a spoiler lip. The latter comes from Rieger Tuning, as does the diffuser insert. The spoiler lip at the rear is from the M Performance Parts portfolio, while the carbon wing that creates a cup motorsport look comes from Carbonwerk. Last but not least, an M Performance exhaust system gives the coupé a much more distinctive engine sound that matches its sporty, dynamic look.
If you want to find out more about the individualized BMW 135i and its owner Luca, you should visit his Instagram page: lucaa.fry
