Available now - the new Barracuda / Cor.Speed catalog 2022

Available now - the new Barracuda / Cor.Speed catalog 2022Neckartenzlingen, )
On 32 pages, this offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of the rim programs from Barracuda and Cor.Speed. Thanks to elements such as QR codes, which lead to videos of the rims as well as image galleries, the catalog offers a completely new, interactive and multimedia reading experience.
The new catalog is now available as a digital pdf version, which can be downloaded easily and free of charge from the websites of Barracuda Europe, Cor.Speed Europe and JMS Fahrzeugteile:
https://www.jms-fahrzeugteile.com/media/kataloge/katalog-barracuda.pdf
Alternatively, however, it can also be ordered in printed form from the JMS online shop or, of course, picked up at the company headquarters. Furthermore, JMS sales partners have the option of requesting larger quantities to be passed on to their customers.
Stunning videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speed are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channels, or interactively on the barracuda.wheels and corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profiles. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speed wheel ranges in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Schulstr. 28
D-72654 Neckartenzlingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20
Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.barracuda-europe.de
www.corspeed-europe.de