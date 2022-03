Available now - the new Barracuda / Cor.Speed catalog 2022

For more than 20 years, the Swiss brands Barracuda Racing Wheels and Cor.Speed ​​Sports Wheels have stood for high-quality premium rims with trendy designs. JMS Fahrzeugteile has been responsible for the exclusive European sale of the wheels for many years. Now the specialists from the Swabian town of Neckartenzlingen have launched their brand new Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​wheel catalog for 2022.On 32 pages, this offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of the rim programs from Barracuda and Cor.Speed. Thanks to elements such as QR codes, which lead to videos of the rims as well as image galleries, the catalog offers a completely new, interactive and multimedia reading experience.The new catalog is now available as a digital pdf version, which can be downloaded easily and free of charge from the websites of Barracuda Europe, Cor.Speed ​​Europe and JMS Fahrzeugteile:Alternatively, however, it can also be ordered in printed form from the JMS online shop or, of course, picked up at the company headquarters. Furthermore, JMS sales partners have the option of requesting larger quantities to be passed on to their customers.Stunning videos from Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​are available on the Barracuda Racing Wheels and Corspeed Sports Wheels YouTube channels, or interactively on the barracuda.wheels and corspeed.sports.wheels Instagram profiles. The alloy wheels are available from the extensive Barracuda and Cor.Speed ​​wheel ranges in car dealerships or well-stocked tire and specialist shops. Alternatively, they are available, along with all other facts, as well as price and delivery information, directly from:JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbHSchulstr. 28D-72654 NeckartenzlingenTel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-0Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 96084-20Email: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de