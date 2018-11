Audi RS 5 with DeVille wheels and the world premiere of the TZUNAMEE EVO at the 2018 Essen Motor Show

22.11.18

We are quickly heading up to the end of the year and Christmas time is just around the corner. Beforehand, however, the big highlight for tuning enthusiasts marking the consummation of this year’s season is on the agenda: the Essen Motor Show (November 30 to December 9, 2018).



Of course, the rim specialists from Cor.Speed Sports Wheels Europe and Barracuda Racing Wheels will also be on hand once again: at Stand D23 in Hall 7 this Audi RS 5 will also be taking the spotlight.



This sport coupé has a set of Cor.Speed wheels – concave 10.5x20” DeVille rims (€ 479) with 285/25R20 tires – mounted on its axles, attached with dark blue Barracuda Racing Bolts, which need no registration (€ 189 per set with adapter), and 15-millimeter spacers on both axles (€ 140). In addition, the RS 5 was also provided with a Capristo sports exhaust system with valve control (€ 3,520). The owner and Cor.Speed customer had already installed an air suspension system and had the car completely wrapped.



Also at Stand D23 in Hall 7 you will be able to see the model Sabrina Doberstein of fashion and TV fame. She has hitherto been representing Barracuda Racing Wheels and is from now on also acting as ambassador for Cor.Speed Sports Wheels.



A world premiere will mark the absolute highlight of the Essen Motor Show when the spectacular new rim design from Barracuda Racing Wheels is unveiled at precisely 4:00 pm on November 11: the Barracuda TZUNAMEE EVO, heir to the most popular tuning rims of the past decade, the TZUNAMEE. The presentation of the TZUNAMEE EVO will be accompanied by a stand party ending at 7:00 pm. A cordial invitation to this event is extended to specialist dealers and press agents!

