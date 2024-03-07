Airride show car: VW Golf 6 GTI with Barracuda Dragoon wheels and more

An essential part of an attractive tuning conversion is almost always a significant lowering of the respective project vehicle. This can undoubtedly be exceptionally extreme and therefore spectacular when using an airride suspension that can be adjusted in height at the push of a button. As is well known, this makes it possible to more or less lower the car to the ground when stationary for show purposes. Exactly this solution was chosen for the VW Golf 6 GTI presented here. Of course, it also received a few other modifications such as an eye-catching set of wheels from Barracuda Racing Wheels.



The specialists from JMS Fahrzeugteile, based in Neckartenzlingen, Swabia, installed the Dragoon wheels from this company on the axles. No wonder, after all, they have taken over worldwide sales for the high-quality Barracuda wheels (with the exception of Switzerland). Thanks to the modern flow forged process, the Barracuda Dragoon is particularly light. With its asymmetrically twisted and detailed styling, it also appears dynamic even when stationary. Higloss Silver was chosen as the finish for the GTI to match the paintwork of the body. The dimensions are 8.5x19 inches all around, the associated tires measure 225/35R19. The rims are fixed to the axles with the equally eyecatching, registration-free Barracuda Racing Bolts in bronze.



Further visual accents are provided by a front apron in the style of the top model Golf R. It comes from Rieger Tuning, as does the rear diffuser insert. The latter forms a suitable frame for two thick tailpipes. They form the end of a sports exhaust system by BN Pipes that is installed behind the catalytic converter. Of course, it also gives the beloved compact class car a noticeably more robust voice. And this is by no means just a show. Rather, the Golf GTI also received performance optimization and a BMC sports air filter.



