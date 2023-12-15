The International School of Düsseldorf furthers its transition to green energy

The International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) celebrated an important milestone on its sustainability journey on Wednesday, December 13th: a photovoltaic (PV) system was officially unveiled on the rooftops of the school’s two campuses in Kaiserswerth.



Thanks to its close partnership with Grünwerke, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Stadtwerke Düsseldorf, and the city of Düsseldorf, ISD now has one of the largest school rooftop PV systems in the region. The system consists of approximately 900 modules with a total output of around 360 kilowatt peak (kWp) and will generate an estimated 315 megawatt hours of electricity annually.



This sustainable energy source is expected to save around 128 tonnes of CO2 each year.



The facility is leased to ISD by Grünwerke. The school uses 70% of the electricity generated itself, with the surplus being fed into the public power grid. In addition to reducing its own electricity procurement costs, the project also makes an important contribution to the state capital Düsseldorf's goal of becoming climate neutral by 2035.



ISD has long been committed to promoting an eco-friendly ethos and this latest infrastructure project epitomises the school's commitment to protecting the environment.



"The photovoltaic panels fit perfectly into our sustainability plan. By displaying generation, consumption and CO2 savings on a digital display board, we can show pupils how green electricity is produced in their everyday lives. This makes the energy transition tangible”, explains ISD Director, Frank Tschan.



A deep-rooted commitment to the careful use, saving, and sharing of resources is anchored in the school's strategic plan, which leads to cooperation between the school's various interest groups, including pupils, parents, caretakers, cleaning staff, caterers, and suppliers.



For Ralf Zischke, Managing Director of Grünwerke Düsseldorf, this is the right approach:



"Germany's future lies in energy transition. Today more than ever, energy from the sun, wind, and other sources is the green engine for our country. It's wonderful that students at the International School of Düsseldorf are already able to experience this energy transition as an everyday occurrence and are part of it. And it's wonderful that we at Grünwerke are able to realise such projects!"



The school's recent accreditation as an Eco-School is further testament to the dedicated efforts not only of its staff and leadership, but above all of its students. At the International School of Düsseldorf, the students themselves are the driving force behind numerous green projects, including energy efficiency initiatives, waste reduction programmes, and the maintenance of on-campus ecosystems.



Interdisciplinary sustainability research, and environmental learning programmes, are incorporated into the curriculum, reflecting not only ISD's desire to be a leader in sustainable school practices, but also underscoring its commitment to educating responsible global citizens for the future.



The topic of electromobility also plays an important role. Together with Stadtwerke Düsseldorf, ISD has installed charging stations on both sides of Niederrheinstraße to help replace fossil fuels in Düsseldorf's road traffic. Both charging stations can be used by the public outside school hours from 18:00 to 06:00 on Mondays to Fridays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, thus expanding the publicly accessible charging offer in the Kaiserswerth district by a further four charging points.