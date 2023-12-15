Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 971279

International School of Düsseldorf e.V. Niederrheinstrasse 336 40489 Düsseldorf, Deutschland https://www.isdedu.de/
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Alexander Cervantes +49 211 9406822
Logo der Firma International School of Düsseldorf e.V.

The International School of Düsseldorf furthers its transition to green energy

(lifePR) (Düsseldorf, )
The International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) celebrated an important milestone on its sustainability journey on Wednesday, December 13th: a photovoltaic (PV) system was officially unveiled on the rooftops of the school’s two campuses in Kaiserswerth.

Thanks to its close partnership with Grünwerke, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Stadtwerke Düsseldorf, and the city of Düsseldorf, ISD now has one of the largest school rooftop PV systems in the region. The system consists of approximately 900 modules with a total output of around 360 kilowatt peak (kWp) and will generate an estimated 315 megawatt hours of electricity annually.

This sustainable energy source is expected to save around 128 tonnes of CO2 each year.

The facility is leased to ISD by Grünwerke. The school uses 70% of the electricity generated itself, with the surplus being fed into the public power grid. In addition to reducing its own electricity procurement costs, the project also makes an important contribution to the state capital Düsseldorf's goal of becoming climate neutral by 2035.

ISD has long been committed to promoting an eco-friendly ethos and this latest infrastructure project epitomises the school's commitment to protecting the environment.

"The photovoltaic panels fit perfectly into our sustainability plan. By displaying generation, consumption and CO2 savings on a digital display board, we can show pupils how green electricity is produced in their everyday lives. This makes the energy transition tangible”, explains ISD Director, Frank Tschan.

A deep-rooted commitment to the careful use, saving, and sharing of resources is anchored in the school's strategic plan, which leads to cooperation between the school's various interest groups, including pupils, parents, caretakers, cleaning staff, caterers, and suppliers.

For Ralf Zischke, Managing Director of Grünwerke Düsseldorf, this is the right approach:

"Germany's future lies in energy transition. Today more than ever, energy from the sun, wind, and other sources is the green engine for our country. It's wonderful that students at the International School of Düsseldorf are already able to experience this energy transition as an everyday occurrence and are part of it. And it's wonderful that we at Grünwerke are able to realise such projects!"

The school's recent accreditation as an Eco-School is further testament to the dedicated efforts not only of its staff and leadership, but above all of its students. At the International School of Düsseldorf, the students themselves are the driving force behind numerous green projects, including energy efficiency initiatives, waste reduction programmes, and the maintenance of on-campus ecosystems.

Interdisciplinary sustainability research, and environmental learning programmes, are incorporated into the curriculum, reflecting not only ISD's desire to be a leader in sustainable school practices, but also underscoring its commitment to educating responsible global citizens for the future.

The topic of electromobility also plays an important role. Together with Stadtwerke Düsseldorf, ISD has installed charging stations on both sides of Niederrheinstraße to help replace fossil fuels in Düsseldorf's road traffic. Both charging stations can be used by the public outside school hours from 18:00 to 06:00 on Mondays to Fridays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, thus expanding the publicly accessible charging offer in the Kaiserswerth district by a further four charging points.

Anlagen

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

International School of Düsseldorf e.V.

Founded in 1968, the International School Düsseldorf (ISD) is a non-profit, independent, co-educational day school located in the heart of the international community of Düsseldorf. As one of the oldest and largest international schools in Germany, ISD offers national and international qualifications to around 1000 students from more than 53 countries. All income is reinvested in the school and benefits the students.

The school has a proud history of helping young people realise their dreams and ambitions in all walks of life and in all parts of the world. ISD provides an outstanding education that prepares students to succeed and inspires them to make a difference; an education that equips them with the skills and abilities to meet the global challenges they face. ISD strives to provide each student with the individual support they need to thrive, discover joy in learning, become autonomous and intrinsically motivated, and ultimately become the architect of their own future.

The school is proud to be the only school in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region that is authorised by the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) and fully accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS) and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The school is also a member of the Association of German International Schools (AGIS) and the Educational Collaborative for International Schools (ECIS).

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Stories, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.