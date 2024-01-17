International School of Düsseldorf embraces Coaching for a Greater Purpose

The Coaching for a Greater Purpose (CGP) Conference, a pioneering initiative to enhance coaching standards at international schools, successfully took place at the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) over the weekend, bringing together 110 international school sports coaches, athletic directors, and business partners from across Europe.



Now in its second year, the conference aims to create opportunities for school sports coaches to learn about making a positive impact on student-athletes, teams, colleagues, communities, and beyond. The "greater purpose" concept emphasises the conference's focus on leveraging sports for positive change.



The conference is organised by the Coaching for a Greater Purpose Alliance, an organisation committed to elevating coaching standards at international schools, and fostering relationships among coaches.



Established in 2019, the Alliance comprises five international schools - International School of Brussels, Copenhagen International School, International School of Düsseldorf, Frankfurt International School, and the American School in London - and is the brainchild of former ISD Director of Sports & Activities, Mr James Cochran.



The group’s inaugural conference plans were sidelined by the global Covid-19 pandemic, and the International School of Brussels was finally able to host the first conference in 2022. Five years after the idea was first floated, the conference returned home, at long last, to ISD this year.



Unlike traditional sports-specific conferences, the CGP Conference covers a range of topics applicable to coaches of various sports. It addresses aspects such as team communication, coaching philosophy, organisational values, as well as how to talk to student-athletes about nutrition, how to manage performance anxiety, and how to build effective relationships with your players, fellow coaches and administrators.



Delegates were addressed by not one, but three, acclaimed keynote speakers: globally renowned motivational speaker, Mr David Nurse; Director of International Development for the 3D Institute, Mr Mark Hull; and German U21 national team assistant coach, Head of DFb Pro License, and former ISD U12 coach, Mr Daniel Niedzkowski.



Coaches also enjoyed a range of interactive sessions designed for engagement, including Q&A sessions, roundtable discussions, and the sharing of best practices.



Hosting of the not-for-profit conference rotates among the founding schools every eighteen months, ensuring a fresh perspective as well as an equitable distribution of costs and travel requirements. This year’s Düsseldorf event also allowed the host school to showcase local offerings and attendees were able to enjoy all that the city on the Rhine has to offer.



Reflecting on the weekend, ISD Director and former coach, Mr Frank Tschan expressed enthusiasm for the conference. “The energy and connectivity felt throughout the entire conference was palpable, yet again confirming the significant desire coaches have to come together, share their experiences and learn from one another in the spirit of continuously improving the youth sport landscape.”



For international school sports coaches seeking a platform to connect, learn, and contribute to the greater purpose of sports, the CGP Conference at ISD emerged as a resounding success. “It was a privilege to host this conference and share in the enthusiasm and expertise of all the presenters and attendees from across Europe, and we look forward to the third CGP Conference in Frankfurt in August 2025,” said Mr Gil Grant, Director of Sports & Activities at ISD.