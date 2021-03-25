ISD welcomes Matthias Pucklitzsch as Director of Finance and Administration

ISD is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthias Pucklitzsch as Director of Finance and Administration, effective June 1, 2020.



Matthias is an international finance and administration professional with vast experience in the government and education sectors.



After finishing his Abitur in 1997, Matthias became an administrative officer in his home state of Thüringen, where he spent five years working in various governmental positions across different municipalities. To further his knowledge, and with a view to a career outside the public sector, he studied Business Administration in Frankfurt a.M., receiving his degree (German Diploma - Dipl. BW (FH)) in 2007.



With a sense of adventure and a love for all things Asian, Matthias moved to the Philippines in 2007, where he worked in a variety of managerial positions.



For more than seven of his 10 years in Asia, he was Director of Administration & Finance at the German European School, Manila, where he oversaw all non-academic areas of the school. During this time, he improved the organisational and legal framework of the school and helped to almost double the number of student enrolments. In addition, he was one of the main drivers behind the substantial campus upgrade and renovation.



To further his career, and to immerse his family more into his German heritage, Matthias returned to his home country in 2017 to work as Controller EMEA and HR Manager for a U.S. company in Freiburg (Baden-Württemberg).



We are delighted to welcome Matthias, his wife and their three daughters to Düsseldorf to become part of the ISD family.



