ISD welcomes Frank Tschan as School Director

The Board of Trustees of the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) is delighted to announce the appointment of Frank Tschan as ISD Director, effective July 1, 2020.



Frank has long been associated with ISD, both in teaching and leadership roles. Between 2001 and 2016 he served as Soccer Coach, Sportverein Manager, Sports and Activities Director, and department head for Physical and Health Education.



In 2016 Frank returned to the United States to take up the role of Director of Coaching Education for the U.S. Soccer Federation, before rejoining ISD in 2019 as Director of Community Relations. In December of the same year he was appointed ISD Acting Director.



Frank holds a Master’s of Science in Education from Cortland State University (New York), where he also was a member of the pedagogocial teaching team. In 1999 he moved to Germany and joined the faculty at the national Deutsche Sporthochschule Köln.



His passion for education has seen him take up many related appointments including Technical Director for the U.S National Soccer Coaches Association in Europe, and teacher training instructor at both the National Sport University of Cologne and Cortland State University (New York).



As a lifelong learner Frank has taken part in multiple Principals’ Training Centre workshops, spanning the fields of leadership, finance, behavioural management, team dynamics, and sport, exercise and health science. This enthusiasm for leadership has also led Frank to his current role. Frank cares deeply about the success of ISD - whether it’s the current community, the school’s extensive alumni network or those who have not yet commenced their journey at this fantastic school. Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, to participate, and to belong. That, Frank says, is the essence of the ISD experience; an experience that should serve as a launching pad for every ISD student’s future success. At ISD it’s about each individual’s unique learning journey. No matter what our ISD Lions’ talents and passions are or where in the world they want to go, our international community together creates the conditions for success. Franks perspective is not only based on his nearly 20 years at ISD but equally on his own 2016 international relocation to Chicago with his wife Catharina, daughters Emma and Sophia and Golden Retriever Bella.



Board Chair, Andreas Collor, describes Frank as “ a trusted leader held in high regard by the ISD community” and “passionately committed to guiding ISD to a sustainable and exciting future”. He firmly believes that Frank “has the proven skills and talent to navigate ISD through transition and beyond”.



