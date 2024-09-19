ISD to Host Prestigious AMIS Honor Jazz Festival: A Milestone Event in International Music Education

This year, the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) is honoured to host the AMIS Honor Jazz Festival, welcoming talented students from international schools around the globe. As the only international school from the region participating in this prestigious event, ISD’s legacy in music and the arts continues to be a significant draw for students seeking a world-class international education.



The festival will bring together young musicians from diverse locations, including Hong Kong, Dubai, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Brussels, Milan, Basel, Zurich, Frankfurt, The Hague, Bangalore, Dhahran, Taipei, and Warsaw. Hosting this event marks a special moment for ISD, as it is the first international honour festival the school has hosted since 2018.



Students participating in the AMIS Honor Jazz Festival are selected through a rigorous audition process to join either the Big Band or Vocal Jazz Ensemble. This year, ISD is proud to introduce a groundbreaking addition to the festival: a Vocal Jazz Workshop, which complements the existing instrumental workshop. This is the first time such a workshop is being offered worldwide within the AMIS framework, showcasing ISD’s innovative approach to music education. This initiative is expected to broaden the jazz horizon for students and educators alike, paving the way for future developments in jazz education.



Jazz, particularly the dynamic swing genre, has a unique appeal to students. It’s lively, keeps you on your toes, and most importantly, it brings an element of fun to the musical experience. The festival will also feature specially curated jazz workshops, both instrumental and vocal, for students eager to deepen their understanding of this vibrant genre.



Renowned guest conductors from around the world will be present to offer their insights and provide direct guidance to the students. This exposure to international music leaders is an invaluable opportunity for young musicians to refine their skills and gain new perspectives on jazz.



The AMIS Honor Jazz Festival at ISD is not just a celebration of music; it’s a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering artistic excellence and innovation. As we welcome students and educators from across the globe, we look forward to an event that will inspire, educate, and enrich the global jazz community for years to come.

