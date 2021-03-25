ISD team of ‘trash busters’ join RheinCleanUp effort

International School of Düsseldorf e.V.

Founded in 1968, the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) is a not-for-profit, independent, co-educational day school located in the heart of the international community of Kaiserswerth. One of the oldest and largest international schools in Germany, ISD offers both national and international qualifications to around 930 students from over 50 countries. All income is invested back into the school for the benefit of the students.



The school has a proud history of supporting young people to pursue their dreams and ambitions, in all walks of life, and in all corners of the globe. ISD delivers an outstanding education that prepares students to be successful and inspires them to make a difference; an education that will equip them with the skills and aptitudes to tackle the global challenges they will face.



ISD is committed to providing every student with the individual support they need to flourish, to discover pleasure in learning, to become autonomous and intrinsically motivated, and, ultimately, to become architects of their own futures.



The International School of Düsseldorf takes great pride in being the only school in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region that is fully accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IB). ISD is also a member of the Association of German International Schools (AGIS) and the European Council of International Schools (ECIS).