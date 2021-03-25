Pressemitteilung BoxID: 841059 (International School of Düsseldorf e.V.)
ISD team of ‘trash busters’ join RheinCleanUp effort

The International School of Düsseldorf once again joined the annual RheinCleanUp effort this year, with around 175 students and parents taking part in the CleanUp in Kaiserswerth on Saturday 12 September. This is the second consecutive year ISD has supported the event.

ISD worked alongside a number of local community organisations on the Rhein’s shores, including:

• Judo Club Kaiserswerth

• Kinderhaus Kaiserswerth

• Aquilla Dance Team

• KREA

• Kollmorgen

ISD staff member, Laura Maly-Schmidt, coordinated ISD’s sizable team of volunteers. “Our students are genuinely passionate about making a difference and doing their part to build a more sustainable future,” Ms Maly-Schmidt said. “We know that every single year, millions of tonnes of rubbish enter our oceans via rivers and waterways. RheinCleanUp has come to play a critical role in raising awareness of this issue by mobilising communities along the Rhein’s banks, from the source to the mouth. “The Rhein River is in ISD’s backyard, and we’re committed to doing our part to preserve the amenity of this beautiful natural resource.”

The event has been carefully organised this year to allow for cleanups to proceed under COVID conditions.

