A Düsseldorfer in Cologne: This is where it all started!

The International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) has been offering an outstanding sports program for years. With top-notch facilities, excellent coaches, and strong connections to the Bundesliga and the DFB, ISD’s sports program rivals those found in the U.S. From soccer to basketball, volleyball, athletics, and even cricket, ISD offers students a wide range of sports. Some well-known athletes have even sent their children to ISD to benefit from these exceptional opportunities.



Frank Tschan, the head of school and managing director, has an impressive football background himself. As a former coach, athletic director, and youth director for US Soccer, Frank knows exactly what it takes to build a successful sports program. Despite the high turnover due to the expat community, ISD consistently achieves remarkable results.



One such success story is Julian Pauli, a German born in London, who now plays professionally. His journey began at ISD as a youth player, where he was quickly discovered by Fortuna Düsseldorf. From there, he developed as a youth player at Borussia Dortmund and eventually moved to 1. FC Köln, where he has now risen to the first team.



ISD remains involved in the football scene through its partnership with Fortuna Düsseldorf. As Frank Tschan notes, "We see Fortuna not only as a partner for the men's team but also aim to support the women’s and youth teams and benefit from Fortuna’s network." He adds, "We don’t just share the same jersey colours; as passionate representatives of the city of dusseldorf - we have a lot in common."



Julian’s journey shows how talent and dedication, combined with the right support, can lead to great success. "We are proud that ISD played such a pivotal role in his development, not just as a player, but as a student and individual," says Tschan.



ISD’s alumni include former rugby national players, U16 US Soccer players, U15 men’s and women’s basketball national players, and many athletes who have earned scholarships at prestigious universities worldwide. With English as the language of instruction and the globally recognized IB curriculum, ISD graduates often excel both athletically and academically.



ISD continues to be a significant institution for the athletic and personal development of its students, proving that with the right support, great success is possible.

(lifePR) (