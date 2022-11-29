Have you heard of the French brand The Nice Fleet and its collection of relaxation accessories?

Wishing to relax on the beach or in the mountains? Looking for a gift idea? To make the most of your holidays, The Nice Fleet brand offers you a nice variety of products.

From chapkas to protect your little one's ears to inflatable sledges, The Nice Fleet offers a wide range of items with a definite style. Are you looking for high-quality decorative pieces to give as gifts or to embellish your home? The items offered by this small retailer are quite different from what is to be found in the big stores.



Originally specialised in the design of buoys, round mattresses, armbands and inflatable balloons, The Nice Fleet has now expanded its collection to accessories, aimed at all lovers of lounging and travelling in both summer and winter.



The colours, patterns and design of each item have been carefully crafted to brighten your everyday life. Each inflatable accessory is hand-printed, which sometimes explains the slight variations in colour. Having chosen the exoticism of faraway places as a main source of inspiration, the creators named each product after a destination that has been visited or dreamed of.



In terms of sustainability, the brand is committed to using recyclable materials, free of phthalate and BPA. The IMONI Studios team is therefore proud to share similar views in terms of professionalism, creativity and environmental protection. The working partnership between our communication agency and The Nice Fleet is therefore based on a similar vision of the world of tomorrow. In other words, The Nice Fleet has everything to please.