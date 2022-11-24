Kontakt
Green Petition: eco-consumption as a business model

At Green Petition, a brand specialised in the sale of bath linen, the production process has focused on reducing its environmental footprint, becoming a model of sustainability to follow. IMONI Studios tells you more.

Step 1: Manufacturing

More and more brands are choosing the path of eco-production. These days, ensuring a sustainable experience for your consumers seems to be the right thing to do. This is precisely what Green Petition has tried to do since its inception. The brand was founded with the aim of creating high-quality products while limiting its ecological footprint. The production technique used in this case depends on recycled materials.

Fabric and plastic bottle waste is first transformed into fibres. The aim is to limit the consumption of drinking water and avoid the use of chemicals in the following stages. Green Petition also tries to avoid dyeing its fabrics and uses instead dyed fabrics from reusable sources, mixed with organic cotton.

Step 2: Packaging

Green Petition's towels and peshtemals are packaged in cardboard boxes bearing the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) label, which guarantees the sustainability of the used material. When it comes to going green, responsible packaging and cooperation with an environmental organisation are always a plus. Some companies even donate part of their profits to projects that support the environment or to communities directly affected by the effects of climate change.

Step 3: Transport

Another tip for you is to use a carbon-neutral shipper, which will greatly reduce the CO2 emissions for your orders. A percentage of each order can also be donated to carbon offset projects, either for forest protection or the creation of new renewable energy sources.

Step 4: Choose "green" web hosting and focus on renewable energies

Running a website consumes a lot of energy as servers must store a lot of data. Numerous calls for a green transition have led to new URL offerings. Finally, resorting to renewable energy is an excellent way to go green in your business. To sum up, there are many different alternatives available for you to reduce carbon emissions and your efforts won’t go unnoticed.

