Fashion Focus: Marion Ayonote's shoes and bags

Since the launch of her eponymous brand in 2000, British designer Marion Ayonote has made a name for herself in London.

Now well-established in the fashion world for her leather goods, Marion Ayonote's shoes, and bags continue to make a name for themselves.



The fact that Marion Ayonote's shoes have gradually been adopted on the red carpet by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Gabrielle Union, to name but a few, is proof of her success.



More recently, Marion Ayonote was named one of the 'Brands of Tomorrow' in 2022 by Walpole, the UK's official luxury industry body. Founded in 1992 as a not-for-profit organisation, Walpole now has over 250 brands as members. Its aim is to promote and develop the luxury sector, in particular to adopt new practices in terms of sustainability.



IMONI Studios is also committed to supporting creative designers who think outside the box and adopt eco-production as their philosophy. If the different models conceived by our designer always appear avant-garde, the use of metal parts and strong tones give her creations a very dynamic aspect. Each product is also hand-finished by skilled craftsmen from Italy and England.



We can only hope that Marion Ayonote's work will be as successful as it has been in the UK. Her next collection will be displayed on the shelves of the famous Harrods shop, considered the temple of London shopping. For the fashionistas of this world, or if you are merely curious, her 2023 assortment is a collection you might just want to see.