3D technology at the service of your business

Imagine yourself admiring that new garment that caught your eye, in the setting of your dreams, sand at your feet, and an azure blue sky covering you. This is now possible with the creation of digital showrooms to promote your products.

IMONI Studios communication agency tells you more.



A virtual showroom is an innovative solution for brands and buyers to engage the public and sell their products on an online platform. This fully virtual space simulates a physical environment and integrates 3D replicas of items. Users can see the merchandise in question from different angles, zooming in and out while walking through the showroom. From the creation of avatars, to the 3D scanning of real products, all sorts of modalities can be applied. If most of us still use a computer to experiment with this concept, the most accessible solution to date, the virtual reality headset will probably become the new standard in a few years. The process of downloading the game will also be put aside, in favour of streaming.



This new form of marketing promotion has seen a rise in popularity due to the sanitary crisis in 2021. A number of museums started to organise 3D virtual tours, where visitors could admire their art collection and freely click on their interactive points. In fashion, immersive 360-degree spaces have been able to replace runway shows and have created a real buzz in the blogosphere. The collaboration between Balenciaga and Epic Games gave birth to the famous game "Afterworld; Age of Tomorrow" inaugurating the concept of the metaverse, in all its splendour.



No need for tons of planning that used to go into booking a showroom. The virtual showroom can be used to display, in the B2B sector, engineering products, machinery of any scale, software, or in the case of B2C, other items such as clothing, home furnishings, and electronics. With the right amount of advertising, visitors will only need a link to access and purchase the products.



While this process is becoming increasingly popular, finding the right partner, purchasing server space, and setting it up remains yet challenging. This is why IMONI Studios, our communication, and public relations agency offers you its services to develop a virtual showroom tailored to your needs, in addition to the commercial strategies that we traditionally allocate.



After honing its craft, IMONI studios can create for you 3D videos, with hotspots, similar to those made until now and presented on our website. Any idea can be developed to surprise your audience and attract the attention of the younger generation. As digital showrooms are gaining momentum in the market, the use of this technology will allow you to offer your customers the most innovative ways to shop.



