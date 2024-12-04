"Spank U, Next" - A Bold and Playful Podcast Exploring Fetish, BDSM, and Sex Positivity.
„Spank U, Next“ - Ein mutiger und verspielter Podcast, der Fetisch, BDSM und Sex Positivity erforscht.
INTRO:
„Spank U, Next“ - Ein mutiger und verspielter Podcast, der Fetisch, BDSM und Sex Positivity erforscht. Die Moderatoren Anna und Gregor tauchen in die faszinierende Welt des Kink mit Humor, Einsicht und Inklusivität ein.
Spank U, Next! ist ein bahnbrechender englischsprachiger Podcast, der die Hörer*innen auf eine offene Reise in die vielfältige und lebendige Welt von Fetisch, BDSM und Sex-Positivität mitnimmt. Der Podcast wird von Anna, einer dynamischen Verfechterin der Körperfreundlichkeit, und Gregor, einer charismatischen Stimme der Inklusivität, moderiert und verbindet Humor, Bildung und Authentizität.
Bist du bereit, die vielfältige und ermächtigende Welt von Fetisch und Kink zu erkunden? Dann folge unserer Pressemitteilung:
"Spank U, Next" - A Bold and Playful Podcast Exploring Fetish, BDSM, and Sex Positivity.
Hosts Anna and Gregor Dive Into the Fascinating World of Kink with Humor, Insight, and Inclusivity.
Ideawisegroup / Spank U, Next! & FET, December 2024.
Spank U, Next! is a groundbreaking podcast that takes listeners on a candid journey into the diverse and vibrant world of fetish, BDSM, and sex positivity. Hosted by Anna, a dynamic advocate for body positivity, and Gregor, a charismatic voice of inclusivity, the podcast blends humor, education, and authenticity.
Are you ready to explore the diverse and empowering world of fetish and kink?
Spank U, Next! provides an inclusive platform for honest conversations with global kinksters. Discover fascinating insights, personal stories, and expert advice in this refreshing series updated weekly. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more, this podcast inspires curiosity and open-mindedness in the kink community and beyond.
Each episode features thought-provoking conversations with special guests, tackling taboo topics with a balance of sensitivity and fun. Whether you're a seasoned explorer of kink or a curious beginner, Spank U, Next provides a safe and engaging space to explore sexuality and self-expression.
Launched in collaboration with FET APP , the podcast is already garnering attention for its ability to break down stigmas while entertaining its audience. With a growing fan base and rave reviews, Spank U, Next is poised to become a must-listen for anyone eager to learn more about the complexities of human sexuality.
Call to Action – Uncover your KINK!
Tune into Spank U, Next on your favorite podcast platform and join the conversation on sex positivity, self-discovery, and empowerment.
Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or at SpankUNext.com.
The fetish & BDSM podcast where hosts Anna and Gregor sit down with a sex-positive guest to dive into the wonderful – and at times, weird – world of kink. For hardcore fetishists as well as curious newbies, this kinky podcast will serve you like a slave to their Master.