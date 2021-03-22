Pressemitteilung BoxID: 840461 (ibidem-Verlag)
From “the Ukraine” to Ukraine

A Contemporary History of 1991-2021

The contributors to this collection explore the multidimensional transformation of independent Ukraine and deal with her politics, society, private sector, identity, arts, religions, media, and democracy. Each chapter reflects the up-to-date research in its sub-discipline, is styled for use in seminars, and includes a bibliography as well as a recommended reading list.

These studies illustrate the deep changes, yet, at the same time, staggering continuity in Ukraine’s post-Soviet development as well as various counter-reactions to it. All nine chapters are jointly written by two co-authors, one Ukrainian and one Western, who respond here to recent needs in international higher education.

Matthew Rojansky, Georgiy Kasianov, Mykhailo Minakov
From “the Ukraine” to Ukraine
398 Seiten, 45,90 EUR
ibidem-Verlag, Stuttgart
