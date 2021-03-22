Melchiorstraße 15
From “the Ukraine” to Ukraine
A Contemporary History of 1991-2021
These studies illustrate the deep changes, yet, at the same time, staggering continuity in Ukraine’s post-Soviet development as well as various counter-reactions to it. All nine chapters are jointly written by two co-authors, one Ukrainian and one Western, who respond here to recent needs in international higher education.
Matthew Rojansky, Georgiy Kasianov, Mykhailo Minakov
398 Seiten, 45,90 EUR
ibidem-Verlag, Stuttgart
