Hahnemühle officially honoured as ‘Brand of the Century’
The finest paper from the 438-year-old Hahnemühle is selected for the ZEIT publishing houseDassel, )
“We are proud to be recognised as an icon of the German economy once again. Especially during the time of the Corona crisis, we proved why we live up to the title ‘Brand of the Century’: We were and are always approachable for our customers in more than 130 countries around the world and have our products available. We have developed new products together with partners and done a lot in terms of sustainability,” says Jan Wölfle, CEO Hahnemühle Group.
For the third time in a row, after 2016 and 2019, an advisory board of top brand experts has evaluated Hahnemühle as ‘Brand of the Century’. With the renewed award, the manufactory has confirmed its place in the top rank of well-known German brands. “The award is a first-class label for our new business unit ‘Stationery’ and a unique selling point in the industry of life science/filtration sector. In 2022 we as ‘Brand of the Century’ will also celebrating our invention of Digital FineArt papers for inkjet printing 25 years ago,” Jan Wölfle is pleased about the current award and gives a little preview for the months ahead.
As ‘Brand of the Century’ Hahnemühle is represented in the globally recognised trademark register ‘German Standards’. The ‘Brand Bible’ is published every three years by the renowned publishing house DIE ZEIT and presents around 200 traditional and innovative German brands such as Hahnemühle. Dr Florian Langenscheidt, publisher of the Brands of the Century for over 20 years, describes his intention for this special award as follows: “Brands are promises of exceptional performance and perfection in every detail, of quality and tradition. They give us the feeling of having chosen the best, the most beautiful and the most elegant. German Standard Brands of the Century rolls out the red carpet for these stars. They are an overall showcase of the German economy, of the world-renowned “made in Germany”.