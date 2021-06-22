Culture Code Sucessful Communication Across Cultures

.

Who am I? Who is the other person? How do we communicate across cultures?



Whether you work in a home office or abroad, business success in our more global and virtual world requires the ability to navigate through cultural differences. This engaging seminar is in English and German. The structure is based on the book THE CULTURE MAP by expert Erin Meyer, who guides us through this subtle, sometimes treacherous terrain where people from different backgrounds are expected to work together harmoniously.



Our speaker, David Adcock, has been an intercultural communications coach for over 15 years and has been working with many small mid-sized companies, 80% of which deal with foreign suppliers and customers. The seminar is not a lecture, but an interactive experience with many examples to help you to learn and adapt faster in an unfamiliar situation through heuristics without losing authenticity.



David is also an Entrepreneur and CEO of digiTEAL Services GmbH for IT solutions in the education sector. He is currently setting up two platforms duaLingua and PolyglotsPro.



This event takes place online!



Language: English

Speaker: David Adcock

