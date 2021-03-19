Nick Lexington releases hit new Rock single ‘Hey You’

Nick Lexington releases his head-bopping new single ‘’ with a majesticon March 19, 2021.It is a groovy new rock tune with a catchy hook that lingers in the memory. This is rounded off by Nick’s charismatic voice, powerful drums, smooth bass, and driven electric guitars. The track systematically transitions to stripped-back sections that utilize a tom-based drum progression to support the prominent main vocal line.As the lyrics are simplistic in a sense, the overall theme and meaning of the song rings true and shows an even deeper underlying message. With a catalogue of music that is as diverse as the best of artists, Nick Lexington continues to release fantastic music, with ‘Hey You’ becoming another brilliant addition.The single was produced by Chris Kling. The music video for ‘Hey You’ was shot by filmmaker, Gianluca Ravior inside the Hamburg landmark Old Elbe Tunnel amongst other sites in this harbor area.Nick’s bio and social media: