RAFU - An African Story

Feiyr

Feiyr is based in the bavarian town of Vachendorf - Traunstein. Feiyr is one of the largest online music distribution companies in music, audiobooks, eBooks and other audio productions worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends to 1,187,295 Songs on 210,981 Albums of 20,861 Music Labels with 190,828 artists. The Feiyr song distribution company was founded by Armin Wirth in 1993. It employs a staff of 24.