No Scotland - No Party!

Over a quiet beer with his school friend Fun in "The Scotia Pub" in Glasgow, Freak, a member of the Tartan Army, tells us he's written a song that could go down well at the upcoming EURO 2021. As the beer flowed, the idea of recording this song grew and so "Freak a Fun" was formed. But to go with the song "We'll Be Coming," they also wanted to develop a catchy, traditional Scottish dance that would get everyone dancing the night away. For weeks Freak trained with the hottest dance choreographers from Scotland and so a cult dance was created to the music video clip.

(lifePR) (