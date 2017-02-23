FEIYR at the Leipzig Book Fair 2017 Feiyr will be in Leipzig from March 23 until 26





During the event, over 2,000 publishers will be presenting their programs to 260,000 visitors during more than 3,200 events. Also, in cooperation with partners and exhibitors, the Leipzig Book Fair offers an extensive program with panels and discussions.



Feiyr will be in Leipzig from March 23 until 26. Come by our booth D205 in the hall 5!



Delve into the Leipzig Book Fair’s world! Find inspiration for your next book projects and learn all about our book distribution service.



Arrange an appointment and meet us in Leipzig:



Feiyr Team at the Leipzig Book Fair:

Marleen Olschewski

Giulia Penni

Lisa Wirth

Feiyr

Feiyr is based in the bavarian town of Vachendorf - Traunstein. Feiyr is one of the largest online music distribution companies in music, audiobooks, eBooks and other audio productions worldwide. Currently, Feiyr sells, manages or attends to 1,187,295 Songs on 210,981 Albums of 20,861 Music Labels with 190,828 artists. The Feiyr song distribution company was founded by Armin Wirth in 1993. It employs a staff of 24.

